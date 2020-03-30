1  of  2
School taxes still owed amid coronavirus

CORNING/ PAINTED POST, NY, (WETM) – During this difficult time, some financial relief came with the extension of federal and state tax deadlines. This is significant for a lot to people who have been laid off or cannot work because of COVID-19, but not all taxes apply.

Extensions for school taxes were not automatically applied because of the way that real property tax law is written according to Corning-Painted Post Superintendent, Michael Ginalski.

Taxpayers have the option to pay once a year in October or split the payments into two equal installments and the deadline for the second payment is tomorrow.

” I’ve had conversations with real people who it is a difference between paying their rent, feeding their kids, or paying their taxes and it’s really sad and I just wish that we could do more to help them,” said Ginalski.

Last week Ginalski sent a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo asking for a 21-day extension.

“Obviously today has been a very busy day with a lot of phone calls from people about paying taxes and obviously it’s many people in really dire circumstances as far as job losses are concerned and those things,” said Ginalski. “And we are hoping that the Governor grants the extension but as of right now we have not heard of as of yet.”

