Sen. Chuck Schumer visits Corning to speak about USPS

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Sen. Chuck Schumer visits Corning today at the post office speaking about his opposition to the proposed and implemented changes to the United States Post Office.

He calls on the Post Master General Louis Dejoy to reverse and stop changes including the elimination of overtime, dismantling machines and the removal of post boxes.



Fears that these changes were implemented to slow down the mail-in ballot, a move Schumer says could lead to voter suppression.

“We don’t want voter suppression, we want everybody to know that they have aright to vote and that they count,” Shumer said. “I don’t know how the chips will fall, some argue it helps the republicans some argue it helps the democrats, I don’t know whether it helps or hurts, I know I want every vote to count and I want people who can’t leave their homes because of COVID to have their vote count equally to everybody else.

Dejoy, who is a major donor of President Donald Trump, said in a statement

“to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

Schumer said that the the changes to the USPS could hurt the Twin Tiers.

“You know who particularly needs post service, rural people we have a large rural population here in Steuben County and over in Chemung County, they depend on the post office more than anybody else,” Schumer said. “3,906 jobs, good-paying jobs, union jobs, we will lose a whole lot of those in Mr. Dejoy has his way, we cannot let that happen.”