Seneca Street Bridge in Hornell reopens

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Seneca Street Bridge in Hornell is back open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The $1.3 million bridge deck replacement project began on Feb. 17, and the official reopening was marked with a ribbon cutting with Hornell Mayor John Buckley, 3rd Ward Alderman Jeff Brown, Public Works Commissioner Joe Liberto and business owner Brandi Greenthal.

Buckley called the unveiling of the new bridge “a joyous occasion.”

“This bridge has been a long time coming,” Buckley said. “Just to put it into perspective, the planning for this bridge actually started in the prior administration and here we are three years into my administration. So these projects of this magnitude don’t happen overnight. They take a lot of time and planning.”

The City of Hornell’s share of the project was 5 percent, with the rest of the funding from the Bridge NY program. The main feature of the project was the replacement of the bridge deck.

“The deck, the sidewalks, the railings. They re-poured some of the abutments below,” Cornish said, describing the work.

Construction on the East Main Street bridge over Chauncey Run is expected to wrap up in November, according to city officials.