Several Corning roads closed throughout the week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Several roads in Corning will be closed throughout this week and next for various roadwork.

Aurene Lane, from Walnut Street to Wall Street will be closed to all traffic Monday, August 30, 2021 through Friday, September 10, 2021.

The following streets will be closed and no parking will be allowed Monday, August 30 through September 3 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

Chemung Street from Denison Parkway to East First Street

State Street from the School to West Sixth Street

Cintra Lane from Walnut Street to Pine Street

The following street will be closed and no parking will be allowed Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3rd from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

West Third Street from Walnut Street to Pine Street

There will be no parking allowed on East Market Street Ext. from Conhocton Street to Canisteo Street between Monday, August 30 and Friday, September 3 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change at any time.