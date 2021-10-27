Sheriff’s Office finds no credibility in Snapchat threat against Corning-Painted Post School

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the viral Snapchat shooting threat that has targeted schools across the country, including the Corning-Painted Post Area School District.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said that, along with the school and the Corning Police Department, they are “collectively monitoring this trend in which individuals are creating fake accounts, and copying templates into the posts which use generically worded threat language.”

The statement said these threats have happened numerous times in the last week, but investigations haven’t revealed any credibility.

Like the Corning-Painted Post ASD, the Sheriff’s Office said it takes every threat seriously.

Corning-Painted Post Superintendent Michelle Caulfield issued the following statement on October 27:

I am following up on our communication from yesterday regarding the social media trend with a potential “threat”. I know that this particular social media post circulating in our community, State and nation is causing much stress and fear. These posts are circulating all over NYS and today even in Alabama. We have worked closely with local law enforcement to investigate these posts and they have worked with law enforcement agencies across the State. Michelle Caulfield

The message or a similar message has been circulating across the country:

“I need a new account to make this, me and my friends have gotten bullied for too long and we can’t take it no more. Oct. 26th, Tuesday at [times vary], we will be shooting up [schools vary]. We plan on shooting 10 administrators and 50-70 kids….”

Parents or students with concerns have been encouraged to reach out to their school principal or the Superintendent at ask@cppmail.com.