Shop Corning bringing Corning-area businesses online with a new shopping experience

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District, in partnership with the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce and Chemung Canal Trust Company, has announced the launch of Shop Corning, a new online shopping marketplace for Corning area businesses.

Customers will be able to shop from 20 different Cornina area businesses offering products such as clothing, jewelry, food and beverage, and more.

Additional Corning area businesses will be added to the Shop Corning marketplace in the upcoming months.

Ashley Cotter, the owner of Pip’s Squeak, shared her excitement in providing a new way for shoppers to find local businesses.

“The Shop Corning marketplace is a great opportunity for businesses to show the amazing things that we all offer. It really is one-stop shopping,” said Cotter. “It will be a convenient way for customers to shop local from the comfort of their own home while hopefully finding a business they didn’t know about right in their downtown!”

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director for Corning’s Gaffer District, added, “We are so excited to offer another way for fans of businesses in the Gaffer District to shop. There’s nothing like experiencing our downtown in person, but when that isn’t possible, you can now enjoy great shopping with a few quick clicks.”

Denise Maxa, president of the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the current retail climate made having an online marketplace for Corning area businesses a necessity. “Statistics prove that the number of people utilizing online shopping has increasingly grown over the past few years. This convenience quickly became a need, significantly highlighted when the pandemic hit. We realized that in order for our businesses to survive, not just during a global crisis but also for the future, we needed to identify a competitive, comprehensive e-commerce platform,” said Maxa.

According to Maxa, “Shop Corning will not only further support the efforts of our businesses but will also encourage shoppers to shop local from anywhere, showcasing the diversity of our business community, making them more globally competitive and sharing our businesses well beyond their geographical locations.”

Shop Corning will officially launch on Oct. 6 with a ceremony in Corning.