Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Hornell area, 79 in Steuben County

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Six additional Steuben County residents in the Hornell area have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Public Health Department, bringing the county total to 79 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell

· Village of North Hornell (5)

All of the cases reported today are linked with previously reported individuals.

Four patients in Steuben County have died, including three residents of area nursing homes.

As 18 News first reported, additional cases have been reported from Elderwood in Hornell, though it is not known whether the residents resided there.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley tells 18 News that at least two deaths are connected to Hornell Gardens, who declined to comment.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified. The investigations indicate that all of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in no known public exposure risks. “Although there were a lot of new cases reported today, all the individuals were linked with previous cases,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The community’s efforts to limit all outside contact and stay home will reduce the number of new cases reported in the future.” Steuben County Public Health Department

13 patients in Steuben County have recovered from COVID-19.