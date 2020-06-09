Smoke in the Valley canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The second annual Smoke in the Valley BBQ event in Canisteo has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the event’s Facebook page.

It is with great disappointment to announce that Smoke in the Valley 2020 is officially cancelled due to complications/ uncertainties arising from the Covid-19 Crisis

Last years inaugural event was hosted by the Canisteo and Maple City Police Clubs.

All BBQ teams will have checks mailed back to each team unless the team decides to have the check voided/destroyed or donated to the Canisteo Police Club.

Smoke in the Valley 2021 will be held on July 31st, 2021.