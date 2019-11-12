Snow in Steuben County

CORNING, NY (WETM)- Snow blankets the region leaving a beautiful winter wonderland. But beneath the beauty, the weather conditions can make it dangerous for drivers.

Chief Chad Mullen advises drivers to be courteous of other drivers, give yourself extra time for your morning commute and if drivers have fou-wheel-drive to keep in mind that you might be able to start fast you might not be able to stop fast.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler says that the county got one to two inches of snow depending on the elevation and asks drivers to take caution.

Road crews have been working on the streets to clear the snow.

