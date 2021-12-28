Southeast Steuben County Library expands public access WiFi network

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southeast Steuben County Library has expanded the range of its public access WiFi network. The expansion is part of the Southern Tier Library System’s (STLS) External WiFi Access Project and made possible by federal stimulus funds and the Corning Incorporated Foundation.

The library system installed new routers on the north and south exteriors of the building, which allows their signal to be picked up in the skating rink, across Civic Center Plaza, in their parking lot, and across Tioga Avenue into Fallbrook Park.

The 100x00Mbps service is available 24/7 with a password available in the library or by calling during regular hours Monday-Saturday at 607-936-3713.

If you need the password after hours, it is posted at the far left side of both the plaza and parking lot entrances. Once you have signed in, your device should remember the next time you visit.