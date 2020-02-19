St. James Hospital moving to new facility in mid-March

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – UR Medicine St. James Hospital’s Hornell location will cease all operations, including the emergency department, and move to their new facility in Hornellsville on March 17.

The new 87,000 sq. feet location on Seneca Road North is less than four miles north of the current Canisteo Street offices.

During the ensuing two weeks – through March 31 – St. James will collaborate with local emergency services agencies and will have a team of emergency medical services (EMS) providers at the Canisteo Street ED location around the clock, to evaluate and transport patients to the new ED on Seneca Road. SJH has contracted with the City of Hornell to provide emergency services coverage for the 14 days (March 17- March 31). City of Hornell Ambulance will provide an ambulance and two off-duty EMT personnel at the Canisteo location. Additionally, the City of Hornell and other surrounding ambulance agencies (if needed, determined by City of Hornell Ambulance) will assist with inpatient transports and any other scheduled patient transports from the existing 411 Canisteo Street location.

The Hornellsville facility will offer 15 inpatient beds, a state-of-the-art Emergency Department and Surgical Suite, phlebotomy and lab services, pharmacy, a complete range of advanced imaging services, infusion services, and much more.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact St. James Hospital administration at (607) 324-8000.