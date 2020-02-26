St. James Hospital receives 4 star rating ahead of new facility opening

HORNELL, N.Y. – (WETM) – Ahead of their new facility opening in March, St. James Hospital announced they’ve received a rating of four out of five stars from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in its annual 2020 hospital rankings report (“Hospital Compare” program).

The report compares 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals in the country, and ranks them from one to five stars.

“This is a great accomplishment for the medical staff, clinical staff and team members,” said Bryan O’Donovan, St. James president and chief executive officer. “They work hard every day to improve the health of our community, and we are pleased that St. James has been recognized by CMS as a leading health care organization.”

UR Medicine St. James Hospital’s Hornell location will cease all operations, including the emergency department, and move to their new facility in Hornellsville on March 17.

The new 87,000 sq. feet location on Seneca Road North is less than four miles north of the current Canisteo Street offices.

The Hornellsville facility will offer 15 inpatient beds, a state-of-the-art Emergency Department and Surgical Suite, phlebotomy and lab services, pharmacy, a complete range of advanced imaging services, infusion services, and much more.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact St. James Hospital administration at (607) 324-8000.