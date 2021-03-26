State Police announce missing person has been located

UPDATE 3/26/21 1325: New York State Police have announced that Josh Tietje has been located and in good health.

THURSTON, NY (WETM) – The New York State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and vulnerable adult.

Twenty-year-old Josh Tietje was reported missing from his residence on County Route 333 in the Town of Thurston. Josh is described as an autistic male, and it is believed that he left his residence early this morning under unknown circumstances.

He was last seen wearing an red and black plaid fleece jacket, a T-shirt, tan colored pants, dark blue Croc type shoes and may possibly be carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen this person is asked to contact 911 or the New York State Police, Painted Post Barracks at (607) 962-6864.