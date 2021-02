CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have located a Horseheads man who was reported missing in the Town of Caton.

According to New York State Police, the man left a residence after an argument, drove to State Line Road, and abandoned his car. State Police were in the area since Sunday night looking for him, but he was located on Monday walking in the City of Elmira.

State Line Road is adjacent to the Pennsylvania-New York state border in Steuben County.