Steuben County allocates ARPA funding to two local organizations

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is allocating a portion of their $18.5 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben and the Soil & Water Conservation District.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Steuben was approved to receive $6,700 to purchase a new printer. The Soil & Water Conservation District received $320,000 in unrestricted funds “to ensure the services they provide are able to continue in the County.”

The funding was approved by the Steuben County Legislature during their Oct. 25 meeting. Previous approvals of the funding were made by the county Agriculture, Industry, and Planning Committee and the Finance Committee during their October meetings.

AIM Independent Living was previously approved by the Steuben County Legislature to receive $30,000 for their peer-to-peer recovery program to provide assistance to individuals struggling with opioid addiction.

The Legislature also approved $100,000 for the Steuben County IDA to support transportation access improvements and promote public safety at the intersection of State Route 54 and Industrial Park Road in the Town of Bath.

As 18 News first reported, the Steuben County IDA first approved the $100,000 funding for SR 54 and Industrial Park Road, which leads to the expected site of a new Amazon warehouse in Steuben County.

According to the Legislature’s resolution, the New York State Department of Transportation determined that a turning lane would be needed on the road to accommodate new traffic patterns.

Industrial Park Road is the lone road heading towards the former Mercury Aircraft building that is expected to be converted into the Amazon facility.

Building permits were issued to Amazon for interior work and loading docks, according to the Town of Bath Planning Board minutes from July 2021.

Town of Bath Supervisor Ron Smith told The Corning Leader earlier this year that the facility has the potential to hire 200-250 people if the site does become a reality.