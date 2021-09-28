Steuben County allocates portions of American Rescue Plan funding

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County is allocating portions of the more than $18.5 million received through the American Rescue Plan to AIM Independent Living Center and the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency.

AIM Independent Living was approved by the Steuben County Legislature to receive $30,000 for their peer to peer recovery program to provide assistance to individuals struggling with opioid addiction.

The funding was previously approved by the Steuben County Human Services, Health & Education Committee on Sept. 27.

The Legislature also approved $100,000 for the Steuben County IDA to support transportation access improvements and promote public safety at the intersection of State Route 54 and Industrial Park Road in the Town of Bath.

As 18 News first reported last week, the IDA approved the $100,000 funding for SR 54 and Industrial Park Road, which leads to the expected site of a new Amazon warehouse in Steuben County.

According to the Legislature’s resolution, the New York State Department of Transportation determined that a turning lane would be needed on the road to accommodate new traffic patterns.

Industrial Park Road is the lone road heading towards the former Mercury Aircraft building that is expected to be converted into the Amazon facility.

Building permits were issued to Amazon for interior work and loading docks, according to the Town of Bath Planning Board minutes from July 2021.

In February the Town of Bath Planning Board discussed plans for the potential Amazon distribution center in the 77,000 square foot building. A site plan with maps of location improvements was submitted by an Andrew Hart during the February meeting

According to the February Town Planning Board minutes, Hart and other representatives working on the project reviewed the plans and maps, including stormwater mitigation, site lighting, landscaping, and traffic study. The only upgrade that may be needed for the area would be for gas

Hart is the Northeast Commercial Practice Leader for Bergmann, an architect, engineering, and planning firm that operates an office in Horseheads. 18 News reached out to Hart in February but did not hear back.

18 News also reached out to Amazon in February and received the following statement

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on speculation or our future roadmap.” AMAZON SPOKESPERSON

Town of Bath Supervisor Ron Smith told The Corning Leader earlier this year that the facility has the potential to hire 200-250 people if the site does become a reality.

Amazon posted multiple positions on its job board for roles at a potential distribution center in the Town of Bath.

The two jobs on Amazon’s website were for an IT Support Associate II and an IT Support Engineer I.

The job descriptions say the roles come with “comprehensive healthcare benefits starting on Day 1, matching 401(k) program, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.”

18 News will continue to follow this story and will bring you the latest developments.