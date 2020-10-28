Steuben County announces six unreported COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported six additional COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center that were not previously reported.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 80, approximately 26 of which were at the Corning Center.

The individuals were all residents of Corning Center and died sometime between September 30 and October 17. One female age 81 and five males ages 66, 70, 72, 73, and 90 years have passed.

The Public Health Department says the Corning Center “failed to notify Public Health of the deaths at the time they occurred, under previously established communication protocols, leading to this reporting delay.”

“It is with profound sadness that we are learning about and reporting six more deaths,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to all the friends and family of those who have passed.”

A federal “Strike Team” from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, CMS, had previously been sent to the nursing home to evaluate the situation, according to state officials.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.