Steuben County brewery offering “Shot & a Beer”

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – COVID-19 vaccines will be available at Railhead Brewing Company during their “Shot & a Beer” event in Hornell on June 23.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Steuben County Public Health Department will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the brewery. Those who are at least 21 and receive their shot during the event will receive a voucher for a free pint that can be redeemed at the clinic or brought back another day.

To register for the event, visit the Steuben County COVID-19 vaccine schedule or walk in to the brewery during the event.

As of Tuesday morning, 42 percent of Steuben County residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county’s seven day positivity average is .54 percent.