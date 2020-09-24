Steuben County community receives grant for a new groundwater supply well

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has awarded a $557,254 grant to the Town of Erwin Industrial Development Agency to support the installation of a new groundwater supply well to meet water capacity demands of manufacturing businesses in the region.

The EDA grant, to be matched with $635,066 in state investment, is expected to attract $25 million in private investment.

“Providing the vital infrastructure that businesses need to be successful is a top priority for President Trump,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “This EDA investment will provide the water infrastructure that Painted Post’s advanced manufacturing industry needs to accommodate future growth.”

This project supports the installation of a new groundwater supply well to serve the Town of Erwin’s Industrial Park. These critical infrastructure improvements will help the town meet the water capacity demands of local manufacturing businesses in the area and contribute to future job growth throughout the region.