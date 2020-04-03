Steuben County confirms 11 more COVID-19 cases, total now stands at 60

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that eleven additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 60 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Hornellsville (3)

· Town of Howard

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of North Hornell (3)

One or more of the cases reported today is linked with previously reported individuals.

Cases have been reported from Elderwood Nursing Home in Hornell. The facility is aware and taking precautions to limit spread and exposure risks.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that most of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in limited known public exposure risks. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic.

· 3/30/20 – 4/2/20 – Arc of Steuben Van Scoter IRA in Hornell

· 3/31/20 Late Afternoon/Evening – Wegmans in Hornell

· 3/31/20 Late Afternoon/Evening – Walmart in Hornell

· 3/31/20 Late Afternoon/Evening – Aldi in Hornell

Further investigation of a previously reported case indicates that an individual visited the following location while symptomatic before receiving test results.

· 3/22/20 – 3/25/20 – Southern Tier Express in Greenwood

Additionally, a previously reported case broke mandatory quarantine after receiving positive test results and visited the following location while symptomatic.

· 4/3/20 – Giovanni’s Pizzeria Restaurant in Hornell

“Cases will continue to rise exponentially if people do not follow public health guidelines and stay home,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “When we say ‘stay home to save lives’ we mean exactly that. Lives are absolutely at stake right now. Help us. Stay home.”

Other cases have been reported in the Town of Corning, City of Corning, Urbana, Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, Jasper, Howard, Arkport, Wayland, Caton, Fremont, Greenwood, North Hornell, Prattsburgh, Erwin, and Painted Post.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

Eight Steuben County residents have recovered from the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.