Steuben County deals with COVID-19 violation complaints

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Hundreds of COVID-19 violation complaints in Steuben County have made sense April according to the county’s Manager, Jack Wheeler.

Wheeler says that the majority of the complaints submitted are about people not wearing masks and as large gatherings either at businesses or at people’s homes. He also notes that there are several tips that people who have been traveling have not been following the travel order and guidelines.

“We do get anywhere from a handful to a couple of dozen complaints a day through the New York on pause system,” said Wheeler. “Every one of those complaints gets forwarded to both our Public Health Director and our Sheriff since we have a limited public health operation in Steuben County.”

Wheeler explains that the county has only a handful of nurses working for them, and they have been busy with contact tracing. For most complaints, the sheriff’s deputy is sent to visit where the complaint was made.

Chemung County released a database today listing the location, date, and complete in their county, but Wheeler is not sure if Steuben will be following in the path of the neighboring county.

WETM has sent a FOIL requesting for that information to be made public.