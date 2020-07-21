Steuben County deals with COVID-19 violation complaints

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Hundreds of COVID-19 violation complaints in Steuben County have made sense April according to the county’s Manager, Jack Wheeler.

Wheeler says that the majority of the complaints submitted are about people not wearing masks and as large gatherings either at businesses or at people’s homes. He also notes that there are several tips that people who have been traveling have not been following the travel order and guidelines.

“We do get anywhere from a handful to a couple of dozen complaints a day through the New York on pause system,” said Wheeler. “Every one of those complaints gets forwarded to both our Public Health Director and our Sheriff since we have a limited public health operation in Steuben County.”

Wheeler explains that the county has only a handful of nurses working for them, and they have been busy with contact tracing. For most complaints, the sheriff’s deputy is sent to visit where the complaint was made.

Chemung County released a database today listing the location, date, and complete in their county, but Wheeler is not sure if Steuben will be following in the path of the neighboring county.

WETM has sent a FOIL requesting for that information to be made public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator