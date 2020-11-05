Steuben County distributing free cloth face masks

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Office of Emergency Services will be distributing cloth face masks free of charge to the general public.

The masks are courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and distributed by the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services.

Cloth face masks will be distributed until supplies last in a drive-thru format on Friday,
November 6 at the drive-thru locations and times designated below:

Bath Volunteer Fire Department
50 E. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
Noon – 3PM

Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department
125 Forest Drive
Painted Post, NY 14870
8AM – Noon

Hornell Fire Department
110 Broadway
Hornell, NY 14843
Noon – 4PM

Steuben County thanks the Bath Fire Department, Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department and
the City of Hornell Fire Department for their assistance in distributing these cloth face masks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator