Steuben County distributing free cloth face masks

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Office of Emergency Services will be distributing cloth face masks free of charge to the general public.
The masks are courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and distributed by the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services.
Cloth face masks will be distributed until supplies last in a drive-thru format on Friday,
November 6 at the drive-thru locations and times designated below:
Bath Volunteer Fire Department
50 E. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
Noon – 3PM
Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department
125 Forest Drive
Painted Post, NY 14870
8AM – Noon
Hornell Fire Department
110 Broadway
Hornell, NY 14843
Noon – 4PM
Steuben County thanks the Bath Fire Department, Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department and
the City of Hornell Fire Department for their assistance in distributing these cloth face masks.