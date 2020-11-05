Steuben County distributing free cloth face masks

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Office of Emergency Services will be distributing cloth face masks free of charge to the general public.

The masks are courtesy of FEMA through the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and distributed by the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services.

Cloth face masks will be distributed until supplies last in a drive-thru format on Friday,

November 6 at the drive-thru locations and times designated below:

Bath Volunteer Fire Department

50 E. Morris St.

Bath, NY 14810

Noon – 3PM

Forest View Gang Mills Fire Department

125 Forest Drive

Painted Post, NY 14870

8AM – Noon

Hornell Fire Department

110 Broadway

Hornell, NY 14843

Noon – 4PM