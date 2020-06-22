Steuben County DMV offices accepting appointments for all permits

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County’s three Department of Motor Vehicle offices are now accepting appointments for all permits.

Applications for permits, licenses, and testing should be filled out through the DMV website to locate the proper IDs and documents that should be brought to the appointment.

In-person appointments at the county DMV offices may be made only online through these links:

No appointments can be set over the phone due to a voicemail issue.

All three facilities are requiring a temperature check, face coverings, and social distancing. Individuals are also asked to bring their own pen to the appointment.

Dropboxes are also available for transactions such as vehicle registration, transfer of vehicle registration, or plate surrenders.