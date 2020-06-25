Steuben County Fair postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The 201st Steuben County Fair has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the fair’s Facebook page, the Board of Directors of the Steuben County Agricultural Society held a special board meeting on June 23 and decided to cancel the majority of events.

Currently, all Grandstand Events, Competitive Exhibits and Carnival are being postponed until 2021.

The fair is working with performer Craig Morgan with the intention of rescheduling the concert to Wednesday August 18. 2021.

All presale tickets will be honored and refund details will be made available by July 6th 2020.