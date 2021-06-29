Steuben County Hall of Fame Class of 2021 announced

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A former US Congressman, a radio personality, and a Civil War-era married team of physicians will be inducted into the Steuben County Hall of Fame later this summer.

U.S. Rep. Randy Kuhl, R-Hammondsport, WVIN newsman Dave Taylor Smith, and Drs. Joseph Seeley Dolson and Amelia Smith Dolson were formally approved for induction by the county Legislature when it met Monday in regular session.

Randy Kuhl

A former county attorney, Kuhl served in the New York State Assembly, the New York State Senate, and the United State House of Representatives. He represented the Congressional District for two terms.

Among his many accomplishments, Kuhl was instrumental in introducing AEDs into first response units, promoting the wine industry and numerous civic duties.

Marking more than 50 years in broadcasting Dave Taylor Smith has spent more than 30 years broadcasting local news, weather and sports in the morning for WVIN-FM, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the people, places and events in central Steuben.

Taylor Smith may be most notable for the 25-plus year Tyrtle Beach fundraiser, which raises funds for youth activities in the area.

The Dolsons were untiring advocates for health care in Steuben, with Woodhull-native Amelia Dolson joining her husband’s practice after their marriage.

Campbell-native Joseph Dolson treated the families of all Civil War enlistees, later joining the Union forces until he contracted typhoid fever. He is responsible for establishing a home for disabled Civil War veterans in Bath.

Since 1976, more than 500 people have been nominated with 148 individuals inducted into Steuben’s Hall of Fame.

The 2021 inductees will be joined by Country/rock musician Duane Eddy, Steuben ARC founder Arthur Hansen and Donald Merring, the first Steuben County Emergency Services/ Fire Coordination director, who were recognized in 2020. Last year’s ceremony was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic restriction.