Steuben County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible essential workers

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible essential workers on Wednesday, March 10 at the Corning-Painted Post High School gym in Corning. Approximately 200 spots are available as of Tuesday afternoon.

To attend, participants must pre-register for an appointment time using the link found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page.

The list of eligible essential workers includes teachers and school employees, public-facing employees of restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores, and those in law enforcement, EMS, and fire services.

Proof of eligibility is required at every clinic. Eligible essential workers must bring proof of employment at an eligible agency with them to the clinic.

“We appreciate the opportunities to vaccinate various eligible groups through our different clinics,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Thankfully, starting March 17, all eligible individuals will be able to be vaccinated at any clinic.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination. For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at their appointment time. The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic. Due to limited vaccine supply, those who have been COVID-positive within 90 days prior to the clinic are not currently eligible.