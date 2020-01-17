Steuben County hosting diabetes prevention program

A picture shows devices used to measure blood sugar levels belonging to David Burns, 38, who has type 1 diabetes, in his home in North London on February 24, 2019. – Diabetics and insulin providers in Britain are stockpiling their precious medicine to avoid potential shortages in case Britain leaves the European Union without a deal in just over month’s time. Britain’s 3.7 million diabetics, which include Prime Minister Theresa May, depend almost entirely on insulin imports from continental Europe. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / AFP) (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Informational sessions on the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) offered by the Steuben County Public Health department are set to begin in February.

The two-year NDPP program helps participants lose weight, become more physically active, lower stress, and reduce their Type 2 diabetes risk.

Participants must be at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes but not

previously diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Information on the program will be presented at:

Noon, Feb. 4 in the Steuben County Annex Room A, East Morris Street, Bath. Classes are set for noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 25.

5:45 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Hornell YMCA Art Room, 18 Center St., Hornell. Classes are set for 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays beginning March 10.

Classes for the two-year program will be held weekly for four months; then meet biweekly and eventually meet every month.

The cost of the program is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and Steuben County employees participating in the county’s Wellness program.

Private pay for the program in $150.

To register, or for more information on the program, qualifying blood work or other questions, call (607) 664-2438, email lwagner@steubencountyny.gov, or register online.

For information on the Corning YMCA’s Type 2 diabetes prevention program, call (585) 341-4064