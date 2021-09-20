Steuben County IDA approves road repair funding at potential Bath Amazon site; building permits issued

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency approved a new infrastructure investment that could help bring a Fortune 500 company to the county.

According to the minutes from the agency’s recent board meeting, a $100,000 funding package was approved to improve State Route 54 at Industrial Park Road in Bath.

Industrial Park Road is the lone road heading towards the former Mercury Aircraft building that has been rumored to be a possible Amazon distribution warehouse.

Building permits were issued to Amazon for interior work and loading docks, according to the Town of Bath Planning Board minutes from July 2021.

In February the Town of Bath Planning Board discussed plans for the potential Amazon distribution center in the 77,000 square foot building. A site plan with maps of location improvements was submitted by an Andrew Hart during the February meeting

According to the February Town Planning Board minutes, Hart and other representatives working on the project reviewed the plans and maps, including stormwater mitigation, site lighting, landscaping, and traffic study. The only upgrade that may be needed for the area would be for gas.

Hart is the Northeast Commercial Practice Leader for Bergmann, an architect, engineering, and planning firm that operates an office in Horseheads. 18 News reached out to Hart in February but did not hear back.

18 News also reached out to Amazon in February and received the following statement

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on speculation or our future roadmap.” AMAZON SPOKESPERSON

Town of Bath Supervisor Ron Smith told The Corning Leader earlier this year that the facility has the potential to hire 200-250 people if the site does become a reality.

Amazon posted multiple positions on its job board for roles at a potential distribution center in the Town of Bath.

The two jobs on Amazon’s website were for an IT Support Associate II and an IT Support Engineer I.

The job descriptions say the roles come with “comprehensive healthcare benefits starting on Day 1, matching 401(k) program, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.”

18 News will continue to follow this story and will bring you the latest developments.