1  of  2
Breaking News
Bath nursing home resident dies from COVID-19 NY PAUSE extended until May 15

Steuben County issues guidance for payment options

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH – Those wishing to send payments to Steuben County departments may do so by mail, using the secure drop box at the main entrance of the County Office Building or securely online by credit card, debit card or eCheck according to county Finance Commissioner Tammy Hurd-Harvey.

To pay online, Steuben County residents can check the county website or PayLocalGov.com.

  1. Delinquent Tax payments (Tax Map Number needed)
  2. Contract monthly payments (Contract Number needed)
  3. Retiree Health Insurance payments
  4. Down Payment for Contract (must contact Finance Office in advance)
  5. Probation Payments
  6. Community Services/Mental Health payments
  7. Community Services/Alcohol and Substance Abuse payments

For information on payments to a specific department, please call that department.

For more information, please call the county Finance Office at (607) 664-2488. The office is
only open to appointments and dealing with most concerns by phone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator