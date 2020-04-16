Steuben County issues guidance for payment options

BATH – Those wishing to send payments to Steuben County departments may do so by mail, using the secure drop box at the main entrance of the County Office Building or securely online by credit card, debit card or eCheck according to county Finance Commissioner Tammy Hurd-Harvey.

To pay online, Steuben County residents can check the county website or PayLocalGov.com.

Delinquent Tax payments (Tax Map Number needed) Contract monthly payments (Contract Number needed) Retiree Health Insurance payments Down Payment for Contract (must contact Finance Office in advance) Probation Payments Community Services/Mental Health payments Community Services/Alcohol and Substance Abuse payments

For information on payments to a specific department, please call that department.

For more information, please call the county Finance Office at (607) 664-2488. The office is

only open to appointments and dealing with most concerns by phone.