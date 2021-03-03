Steuben County K9 receives bullet & stab-proof vest

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff’s Office K9 Knapp has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

The vest was donated from the non-profit organization VestedInterest in K9’s Inc. and was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trailed to Serve-Local Always.”

Each vest has a value between $1,744-$2,283 and have a five year warranty.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

VestedInterest in K9’s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions of any amount, and $960 will sponsor one vest. To learn more visit vik9s.org.

