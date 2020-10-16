Steuben County man arrested for multiple felony drug charges

BATH, NY (WETM) – The Village of Bath Police Department has arrested Kenneth T. Turner Jr. age 32 with multiple felony drug charges following a multi-department investigation.

Turner was charged on October 15th with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a class C felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, a class D felony. The charges allege the sale of narcotic preparations in the Village of Bath in 2020.

Turner was arraigned in County Court and released on his own recognizance on these charges. Turner is in jail on other charges which include a parole violation.

This arrest was the result of a multi-department investigation, which included, the Bath Police Department, Corning City Police Department, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Steuben County District Attorney Office Investigators.

All persons charged with crimes are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.