Steuben County man returns home after fighting wildfires

(WETM) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo welcomed back 10 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, staff, and volunteers who helped fight and contain wildfires out west.

One of those volunteers was Steuben County’s own Jon Cleveland, a Forester with the DEC Division of Lands and Forests.

The returning crew of firefighters, which began their assignment on Aug. 25 and returned to the Capital Region today, include a DEC Forest Ranger crew boss and nine firefighters from the ranks of Forest Rangers and other DEC programs.

“These brave New Yorkers traveled west without hesitation to help battle these historic wildfires that haves scorched thousands of acres of land, burned hundreds of thousands of homes, and forced massive evacuations in 13 states,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are tough and always ready to roll up their sleeves whether we’re supporting other states in the response to COVID-19 or helping fight wildfires. I am proud to welcome the team back home and offer my support and well wishes to the new crew of wildland firefighters heading west.”

The returning crew of New York Forest Rangers, staff, and volunteers include:

Mike Thompson, Forest Ranger, Crew Boss, Hamilton County

James Canevari, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Onondaga County

Joshua Choquette, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Delaware County

Jon Cleveland, Forester/DEC Division of Lands and Forests, Steuben County

Jenna Curcio, Forest Ranger, Otsego County

Aaron Graves, Forester/DEC Division of Lands and Forests, St. Lawrence County

Joe Pries, Forest Ranger, Dutchess and Putnam Counties

Scott Sabo, Forest Ranger, Franklin County

Nate Shea, Forest Ranger, St. Lawrence County

Timothy Yeatts, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, St. Lawrence County

The New York crew joined federal, state, and local fire agencies battling the Aristocrat Fire in Nebraska and South Dakota, which has been contained. The new crew of firefighters headed to the Rocky Mountains will receive their assignment when they arrive. These wildland firefighters will be deployed for two weeks and dispatched to Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, or Kansas to assist with firefighting efforts in these states. In addition, one DEC Forest Ranger deployed to California on Sept. 10 to assist in fighting the Valley Fire as a Planning Section Chief.