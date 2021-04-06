Steuben County opens COVID-19 clinic in Bath, walk-ins accepted

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has converted the Civil Defense Training Center located at 7220 State Route 54 in Bath into a weekday COVID-19 vaccination clinic location. Starting on Thursday, April 8 clinics will run Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The vaccine being utilized this week is Moderna and is available for anyone age 18 and older.

To attend the clinic, participants are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment time using the link found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page. Walk-ins will also be accepted, but they may have a short wait if appointment slots are already filled.

“Having a standing location with regular hours of operation is ideal for our staff and volunteers and gives community members flexibility in scheduling their appointment,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We have an ample supply of Moderna, which was found to be effective in preventing COVID infections in real-world scenarios for at least six months and is expected to last longer. We highly encourage our community to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect their health and their loved ones.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination. For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at their appointment time. The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.