Steuben County partners with Hornell Area Humane Society and Finger Lakes SPCA to spay/ neuter feral cats

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – As “kitten season” is upon us, the Hornell Area Humane Society (HAHS) and Finger Lakes SPCA (FLSPCA) are working together to spay and neuter feral cats with help from Steuben County.

Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate & Return (TNVR) programs help reduce the increasing number of feral cats in the community. HAHS and the FLSPCA say they can spay/ neuter roughly 300 cats in the community every year.

The cost of this effort can take a toll, so the Steuben County government has agreed to partner with HAHS to subsidize and expand the county-wide project, according to a press release from HAHS.

The first Spay/Neuter Blitz was held in 2020, and with the help of a combined effort, nearly 70 feral cats received vaccines and were sterilized.

This year, the goal is to “significantly” raise the number of cats getting vaccinated and sterilized. Multiple clinics will be held in April, and the cost will drop from $25 per cat to a $10 refundable deposit.

According to the statement, “the following veterinarians, Dr. Wilcox, Dr. Wilson, Dr. Ryan and Dr. Doucette, are participating in the April clinics. We are very appreciative of their support to help these feral cats.“

A single female cat could have more than 100 kittens in her lifetime. In the statement, a single pair of cats and their kittens can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in just 7 years.

Mary Nisbet, HAHS Executive Director states, “It is critical to have these cats spayed or neutered to help curb the free-roaming cat population in the community and help keep the existing population stay healthy.”

Vicki Mosgrove, FLSPCA Executive Director concurs and expressed, “low cost and accessible TNVR programs are the most effective and humane way to manage feral cat populations.”

Every year May/June rolls around and shelters are filled to the brim and swamped with calls and requests to take in more kittens. This continues into the fall. Some of these kittens are abandoned, sick, injured, or motherless. Many are the offspring of feral cats. This initiative will help stem the tide of feline overpopulation in our area.

For more information and details on the event, please contact hahstnvr@gmail.com. These clinics are for feral (wild, outdoor) cats only. Please email the address for additional low-cost options for your pet cat. Services will be done by appointment only via email. No walk-ins can be accommodated. Thank you for your continued support of our community animals! Together we can truly make a difference in these animals’ lives!