Steuben County passes new traffic law

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new local law passed by Steuben County legislators Monday will make the roads safer, potentially cut down on court appearances and raise as much as $600,000 to be divided between the county and justice system, according to the legislature.

The Traffic Diversion Law takes effect after it is filed with the State and gives drivers charged with traffic violations and related misdemeanors the option of taking a driver education program approved by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Eligibility for the voluntary program will be set up under guidelines set up by the county District Attorney’s Office.

Service charges of $275 for alleged traffic violations and/or $350 for alleged traffic-related misdemeanors associated with the program will be handled by the county Finance Office.

Legislators also adopted a policy for the disposal of construction demolition debris and friable asbestos for municipalities.

The policy will allow municipalities in Steuben to apply for a waiver of the county landfill’s public sector tip fees set at $30 per ton for construction demolition debris and $125 per ton for friable asbestos.

Applications would be reviewed by the county Legislature’s Public Works Committee, with up to five waivers granted by the committee each year. The waiver is expected to encourage towns and villages to safely dispose of derelict properties.