Steuben County prepared for second wave of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The largest and longest logistical operation in Steuben County history pulled together a highly successful and well-prepared team in the event of a second COVID-19 wave.

The County Office of Emergency Services Director, Tim Marshall, told the county Legislature’s Public Safety and Corrections Committee that the recent 91-day response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the longest time the center had operated since a blizzard in 1993.

“Each of those storms lasted about a week,” Marshall said

Team effort composed by County Manager Jack Wheeler, county OES Deputy Director Ken Forenz, and county public health staff were credited with the successful operation, according to Marshall.

“I’d say we’re pretty well set to handle the initial (COVID 19) need until more supplies come
in,” Marshall told the committee.

