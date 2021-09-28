Steuben County receives, allocates COVID-19 vaccine response grant

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Legislature has accepted and appropriated a COVID-19 Vaccine Response Grant administered by the New York State Department of Health.

The grant is worth $106,360.55 that is dedicated to “promoting and increasing COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccine uptake, with emphasis on racial, ethnic minority, and people with disabilities.”

The funds were appropriated across various county health department budgets over the next three years.

  • 2021 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $20,000
  • 2022 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $40,000
  • 2023 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $30,000
  • 2024 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $16,305

The funding was unanimously approved by the Steuben County Legislature on Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Corning

Trending Now