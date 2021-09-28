Steuben County receives, allocates COVID-19 vaccine response grant

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Legislature has accepted and appropriated a COVID-19 Vaccine Response Grant administered by the New York State Department of Health.
The grant is worth $106,360.55 that is dedicated to “promoting and increasing COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccine uptake, with emphasis on racial, ethnic minority, and people with disabilities.”
The funds were appropriated across various county health department budgets over the next three years.
- 2021 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $20,000
- 2022 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $40,000
- 2023 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $30,000
- 2024 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $16,305
The funding was unanimously approved by the Steuben County Legislature on Monday morning.