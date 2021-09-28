Steuben County receives, allocates COVID-19 vaccine response grant

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Legislature has accepted and appropriated a COVID-19 Vaccine Response Grant administered by the New York State Department of Health.

The grant is worth $106,360.55 that is dedicated to “promoting and increasing COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccine uptake, with emphasis on racial, ethnic minority, and people with disabilities.”

The funds were appropriated across various county health department budgets over the next three years.

2021 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $20,000

2022 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $40,000

2023 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $30,000

2024 Public Health & Nursing Services COVID-10 CVDVAX Project Budget: $16,305

The funding was unanimously approved by the Steuben County Legislature on Monday morning.