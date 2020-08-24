Steuben County receives complaints about employees not social distancing

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Steuben county has been receiving complaints that county employees are breaking social distancing guidelines on their days off.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said that he has received a few tips that employees of the county attended a wedding or large social events that gathered roughly 200-300 people.

“That is in violation of the 50 person gathering limit,” Wheeler said. “But you know, more importantly, we have seen weddings, outdoor weddings or outdoor large gatherings spike a number of positive cases in our region. You know neighboring counties have had in one case over two dozen cases from a single event.”

Wheeler said that the county obviously cannot control what people do outside of work. He said that those who do choose to attend large gatherings will need to use their leave, such as vacation time to quarantine, for two weeks.