Steuben County reopening DMV offices

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Department of Motor Vehicle Offices in Steuben County will reopen by appointment starting Monday, June 15, according to Steuben County Clerk Judy Hunter.

At this time, the county DMV will be prioritizing licenses and testing.

Residents are encouraged to continue mailing or using the secure county drop boxes located at the Bath, Corning, and Hornell offices to submit all other transactions not requiring an in-person visit.

Individuals entering DMV offices will be required to have a temperature screening by security staff, wear a face covering, and maintain social distancing while in the facility.

Individuals are also encouraged to bring their own pen to their appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call:

Bath – 607-664-2029

Corning – 607-936-7430

Hornell – 607-281-3605

Vehicle registrations, transfer of vehicle registrations, and plate surrenders can be completed by utilizing the county drop boxes outside the offices or by mailing to:

Bath DMV Corning DMV Hornell DMV

3 E Pulteney Square 10 W 1st Street 7604 Seneca Road North

Bath, NY 14810 Corning, NY 14830 Hornell, NY 14843

The required forms for mailing or drop box can be printed from the DMV website at https://dmv.ny.gov/registration/how-register-vehicle. Mail or drop off the following forms to register a vehicle:

· MV-82 (phone number must be provided)

· DTF-802 and bill of sale

· Proof of insurance

· Title

· Copy of your driver’s license

· Signed blank check made out to Steuben County Clerk or credit card authorization

· If you need plates, please provide a prepaid, self-addressed large envelope for return of your plates and receipt. The USPS offers a Priority envelope for the flat rate of $7.75.

Anyone submitting plate surrenders must include $1 and a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of your receipt.

Chemung County will also be reopening their DMV office starting on Monday by appintment.