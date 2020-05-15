1  of  2
Breaking News
Steuben County reports 41st COVID death NY Salons,Barbershops to reopen in Phase Two

Steuben County reopening under phase one

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County enters the first phase of reopening Friday, allowing curbside and delivery retail, manufacturing, and wholesale trade.

Many people took a stroll on Market Street, visiting restaurants, and some shops, but not everyone was wearing a mask or maintaining safe social distancing.

Executive Director of the Gaffer District, Coleen Fabrizi, says that she hopes people stay safe.

“My greatest concern is that people are not going to take the warning of making sure that we continue safe practices, including masks and social distancing,” said Fabrizi.

Fabrizi says that the Gaffer District is working on providing tips and tricks for business to keep themselves and others safe.

“The gaffer district is taking the lead working with the City of Corning and community leaders based on best practices and models in downtowns throughout the state of New York,” Fabrizi said.

The Gaffer District started a program called Buy Now, Shop Later, that allows people to financially support local businesses by purchasing gift cards during the shut down to use them when the town reopens. She says that they have collected $300,000 as of last night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator