Steuben County reopening under phase one

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County enters the first phase of reopening Friday, allowing curbside and delivery retail, manufacturing, and wholesale trade.

Many people took a stroll on Market Street, visiting restaurants, and some shops, but not everyone was wearing a mask or maintaining safe social distancing.

Executive Director of the Gaffer District, Coleen Fabrizi, says that she hopes people stay safe.

“My greatest concern is that people are not going to take the warning of making sure that we continue safe practices, including masks and social distancing,” said Fabrizi.

Fabrizi says that the Gaffer District is working on providing tips and tricks for business to keep themselves and others safe.

“The gaffer district is taking the lead working with the City of Corning and community leaders based on best practices and models in downtowns throughout the state of New York,” Fabrizi said.

The Gaffer District started a program called Buy Now, Shop Later, that allows people to financially support local businesses by purchasing gift cards during the shut down to use them when the town reopens. She says that they have collected $300,000 as of last night.