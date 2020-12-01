Steuben County reports 100th COVID-19 death, 79th nursing home resident

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith tells 18 News that the county has received notification of its 100th COVID-19 death, a resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers in Painted Post.

The grim announcement is also the 79th nursing home resident death among Three Rivers, Taylor, Elderwood, Corning Center, and Hornell Gardens.

Smith also confirmed a statement by Hornell Gardens, one of the early hot zones for COVID-19 in the county, that the facility has zero active cases of COVID-19.

Since September, 187 nursing home residents have contracted COVID-19, according to Smith.

Nursing Home Active Cases Total Deaths since March Total Cases Since September Hornell Gardens 0 17 0 Corning Center 11 33 112 Elderwood 0 (2 reached 14 days yesterday) 5 2 Taylor 16 (+ 2 Names provided but no results in ECLRS so they haven’t been counted) 10 16 + 2 Three Rivers 12 within last 14 days, additional expected 14 57 Case numbers between the facilities and county may vary

Coring Center, which experienced one of the largest nursing home outbreaks in the Southern Tier, says a large number of infected residents have recovered.

“Since the pandemic began in the early spring in this country, Corning Center has been diligent in following the guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health and the CDC in all areas such as facility-wide testing, front door screening, development of COVID-only wings and having a steady flow of PPE. Even though Corning Center experienced an outbreak, all of the steps have been followed to a tee by the state and facility was given zero deficiencies. As of today, the facility has two cases of COVID in the building, but thankfully 80 residents and 72 staff members have recovered. The staff and fellow residents are still saddened about the 23 residents we have lost due to COVID-19, plus eight who passed at one of the nearby hospitals. The health of safety of our residents and our staff are first and foremost as we continue to towards the light at the end of the tunnel when the vaccine becomes readily available.” Spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz

The Harriett Taylor Health Center has not had a COVID-19 death reported since April, though there are some cases that have not been publicly matched with specific facilities. Elderwood at Hornell has also not had a COVID-19 death publicly connected to their facility since late May.

According to information provided by Steuben County’s near-daily COVID-19 reports, the average age of a COVID-19 death in the county is about 80 years old with known ages running between 39 and 102.

Surrounding counties have not been immune to experiencing COVID-19 clusters in nursing homes. In Chemung County, Elcor has reported that about half of their residents have tested positive and that seven residents have died.

Woodbrook Assisted Living Residence has also reported multiple cases and fatalities recently, though the exact numbers are not publicly known.

On Tuesday, Schuyler County reported its fourth COVID-19 death, all of which have come since mid-October. The county has not reported whether those deaths were nursing home or assisting living facilities.