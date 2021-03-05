Steuben County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19, 115 active

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 19 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 5,606 confirmed cases, 115 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· Town of Avoca (2)

· Town of Campbell

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin (2)

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Jasper

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of South Corning (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Four individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Three individuals are associated with the following schools: Dana Lyon Middle School, Haverling High School, and Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/22 – Micro Solutions in Corning

· 2/24 – 2/26, 2/28, 3/2, 3/3 – Walmart in Painted Post

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 4

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 1

· 40 – 49 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 1

· 60 – 69 years: 3

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 90 – 99 years: 1

· ≥ 100 years: 1

“We are grateful to have received vaccine from the state for our senior population, aged 65 and older,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Clinics will be held for this age group on Monday and Tuesday. Registration information can be found on our website and social media pages. Nearly 12% of Steuben’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and we’re using every vaccine allocation provided from the state to continue to increase our coverage.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.