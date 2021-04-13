Steuben County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 6,230 confirmed cases, 170 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· Town of Addison

· Town of Bath (3)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Corning

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Howard

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Ratbhone

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Wheeler (2)

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath

· Village of Painted Post

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Six individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

· Two individuals are residents of Steuben Center

· Two individuals returned from travel outside New York

· One individual is associated with Avoca High School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 4/6 – 4/18, 4/12 – Family Dollar in Bath

· 4/8 – Great Beginnings Child Care Center in Corning

· 4/10 – Pathways, Inc. in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 2

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 40 – 49 years: 2

· 50 – 59 years: 3

· 70 – 79 years: 4

· 90 – 99 years: 1

“It is not surprising that many of us are experiencing COVID-fatigue; we’re tired of hearing about and living life connected to COVID,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Please continue your commitment to mask wearing, social distancing, and staying home when ill. We’ve powered through several waves over the last year and will make it through this one as well. I am confident in our community’s ability to slow the spread once again.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.