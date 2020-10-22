Steuben County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 978 confirmed cases, 301 of which are currently active.
The individuals are residents of:
- City of Corning (3)
- City of Hornell
- Town of Avoca
- Town of Bath
- Town of Campbell
- Town of Caton
- Town of Corning (3)
- Town of Erwin
- Town of Hornby
- Town of Thurston
- Town of Tuscarora
- Town of Wayne
- Town of Woodhull
- Village of Addison
- Village of North Hornell
- Village of Riverside
The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.
Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.
The investigations indicate:
- Seven individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- One individual is an employee of Calvin U. Smith Elementary School
- Two individuals are employees of Campbell-Savona: one at the Elementary School and one at the Jr./Sr. High School
- Two individuals are employees of the Bath VA
- One individual is an employee of Corelle Brands
- One individual is an employee of Guthrie Southern Tier Pediatrics
- One individual is an employee of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility
- One individual is an employee of Wegmans in Rochester
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 10/11 Lunch – Village Tavern Restaurant in Hammondsport
- 10/14 Late Afternoon – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning
- 10/14 – 10/16 – Burger King in Bath
- 10/15 & 10/16 – Simmons Rockwell in Big Flats
- 10/16 – 10/20 – 7-Eleven in Painted Post
- 10/17 Afternoon – VFW in Hornell
- 10/17 Afternoon – Erwin Valley Painted Post Softball Game
- 10/18 Lunch – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads
- 10/19 & 10/20 – Steuben County 911 Administration Office
- 10/21 Morning – Riverside Village Hall
Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 10 – 19 years: 2
- 20 – 29 years: 1
- 30 – 39 years: 3
- 40 – 49 years: 7
- 50 – 59 years: 4
- 60 – 69 years: 2
- 70 – 79 years: 1
“COVID-19 does not discriminate between personal and professional activities,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “An individual can be exposed in their personal lives and at work. Either way, COVID-19 can spread among family, friends, coworkers, clients, students, and beyond. As the spread remains high in Steuben County, it is vitally important to recognize what activities could pose an exposure risk, both personal and professional, and what actions can be undertaken to prevent spread.”
All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.
