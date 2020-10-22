Steuben County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 978 confirmed cases, 301 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of:

City of Corning (3)

City of Hornell

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath

Town of Campbell

Town of Caton

Town of Corning (3)

Town of Erwin

Town of Hornby

Town of Thurston

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison

Village of North Hornell

Village of Riverside

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Seven individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of Calvin U. Smith Elementary School

Two individuals are employees of Campbell-Savona: one at the Elementary School and one at the Jr./Sr. High School

Two individuals are employees of the Bath VA

One individual is an employee of Corelle Brands

One individual is an employee of Guthrie Southern Tier Pediatrics

One individual is an employee of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility

One individual is an employee of Wegmans in Rochester

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/11 Lunch – Village Tavern Restaurant in Hammondsport

10/14 Late Afternoon – Woodhouse Stadium Grill in Corning

10/14 – 10/16 – Burger King in Bath

10/15 & 10/16 – Simmons Rockwell in Big Flats

10/16 – 10/20 – 7-Eleven in Painted Post

10/17 Afternoon – VFW in Hornell

10/17 Afternoon – Erwin Valley Painted Post Softball Game

10/18 Lunch – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads

10/19 & 10/20 – Steuben County 911 Administration Office

10/21 Morning – Riverside Village Hall

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

10 – 19 years: 2

20 – 29 years: 1

30 – 39 years: 3

40 – 49 years: 7

50 – 59 years: 4

60 – 69 years: 2

70 – 79 years: 1

“COVID-19 does not discriminate between personal and professional activities,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “An individual can be exposed in their personal lives and at work. Either way, COVID-19 can spread among family, friends, coworkers, clients, students, and beyond. As the spread remains high in Steuben County, it is vitally important to recognize what activities could pose an exposure risk, both personal and professional, and what actions can be undertaken to prevent spread.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.