Steuben County reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 5,248 confirmed cases, 314 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (7)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville (3)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Town of Troupsburg

· Village of Savona

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Five individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is associated with the Elmira Correctional Facility

· Four individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Sullivan Park, Erwin and CMS

· Two individuals are associated with the following schools: Arkport Central and Corning-Painted Post High School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/31 – McDonald’s in Painted Post

· 2/1 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 2/1, 2/2 – Dansville Village Police Department

· 2/1, 2/2 – Five Star Bank in Dansville

· 2/2 – Cutting Crew Hair Salon in Hornell

· 2/4, 2/5 – Little Lambs Preschool in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 2

· 20 – 29 years: 6

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 40 – 49 years: 3

· 50 – 59 years: 3

· 60 – 69 years: 2

· 70 – 79 years: 3

“As seen before, celebratory gatherings have the potential to spread COVID-19 quickly,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The safest way to watch the Super Bowl this weekend is at home with household members, and virtual methods can be utilized for watching with others. The collective choices this weekend can determine a new trend, one way or the other, for Steuben’s future case numbers.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.