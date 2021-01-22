Steuben County reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 4,804 confirmed cases, 391 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (3)

· City of Hornell (3)

· Town of Addison (2)

· Town of Bath (3)

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Greenwood (2)

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Wayland

· Town of West Union

· Village of Addison

· Village of Avoca (2)

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals are employees of area nursing homes: Steuben Center and Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

· One individual is a resident of the Pinecrest Home for Adults in Avoca

· Seven individuals are associated with the following schools: Addison Middle School, Alfred State College, Corning High School Learning Center, Corning-Painted Post High School, GST BOCES, Wayland-Cohocton High School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/11 – 1/13, 1/15 – Salvation Army Food Pantry in Hornell

· 1/12 – Hornell Area Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting

· 1/12 – 1/14 – Garlock in Palmyra

· 1/14, 1/15, 1/18 – Corelle Brands in Corning

· 1/16 – Liberty Street Pub in Bath

· 1/17, 1/18 – First Baptist Church of Avoca

· 1/18 – AT&T in Corning

· 1/18, 1/19 – Eastview Veterinary Clinic in Penn Yan

· 1/18 – 1/21 – Genesee Valley Family Medicine

· 1/19, 1/20 – Corning Museum of Glass

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 5

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 7

· 60 – 69 years: 4

· 70 – 79 years: 2

· 80 – 89 years: 1

“While we all wait for a more abundant supply of vaccine, we need to remain steadfast in our choices, behaviors, and social habits,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Let’s continue to work together towards our collective goal of slowing the spread of this virus.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.