Steuben County reports 42 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 42 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday.

This brings the total to 5,796 confirmed cases, 111 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (2)

City of Hornell

Town of Bath (2)

Town of Campbell (6)

Town of Cameron (2)

Town of Caton

Town of Corning (2)

Town of Dansville (2)

Town of Erwin (5)

Town of Greenwood

Town of Hornby

Town of Hornellsville (2)

Town of Jasper (2)

Town of Lindley (2)

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Wayne

Town of Woodhull

Village of Addison

Village of Bath (4)

Village of Painted Post

Village of Wayland (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Twenty-two individuals had contact with a previously reported Steuben positive

One individual is associated with Steuben Centers, and one is associated with Pinecrest Home for Adults, Avoca

One individual is associated with Corning Inc., Diesel Plant

Four individuals are associated with Siemens Energy, Painted Post

Four individuals are associated with Walmart, Painted Post

Two individuals are associated with Haverling High School

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

3/13 – Andover Police Department

3/13, 3/14, 3/16, 3/19 – Family Dollar, Corning

3/14 – Higher Hope Church, Big Flats

3/16, 3/18 – Salon 311, Wayland

3/18 – 3/19 – Kraft Heinz, Avon

3/19 – Mountainview Inn, Atlanta

3/19 – Billy Schu’s, Hornell

3/21 – Station 26, Cohocton

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 2

10 – 19 years: 5

20 – 29 years: 7

30 – 39 years: 4

40 – 49 years: 7

50 – 59 years: 10

60 – 69 years: 3

70 – 79 years: 3

80 – 89 years: 1

“Since the weekend, we have seen new cases in nearly every corner of the county and across all age ranges,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “This is a reminder to us that while the spread of the virus is much lower than December and January, it is still very much present in our communities. Please continue to follow all public health protocols and sign up for vaccination once you’re eligible.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.