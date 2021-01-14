Steuben County reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, 739 active

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 among Steuben County residents.

This brings the total to 4,491 confirmed cases, 739 of which are currently active. Thirty-eight more residents also recovered since Wednesday.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (10)

City of Hornell (5)

Town of Avoca

Town of Bath

Town of Cameron

Town of Campbell

Town of Caton

Town of Cohocton

Town of Corning (5)

Town of Dansville (5)

Town of Erwin (4)

Town of Fremont

Town of Hornby

Town of Howard

Town of Jasper

Town of Lindley (2)

Town of Tuscarora

Town of Urbana (2)

Town of Wayland

Town of Wheeler (2)

Village of Avoca (2)

Village of Bath (3)

Village of Canisteo

Village of Hammondsport

Village of Savona (3)

Village of Wayland (3)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

20 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

Two individuals are employees of area nursing homes: Elderwood at Hornell and Steuben Center

One individual is a resident of Corning Center

Two individuals are employees of Pinecrest Home for Adults in Avoca

Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Diesel and IDM Plants

Two individuals are associated with Finger Lakes DDSO

Four individuals are associated with the following schools: Alternative School for Math & Science, BOCES Wildwood, Corning-Painted Post Middle School, Dansville Central School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

1/5 – 1/11 – Lamac’s Unlimited Inc. in Hornell

1/6 – 1/8 – Demet’s Candy Company in Big Flats

1/7 – Curly’s Family Restaurant in Watkins Glen

1/7 – Sit-N-Bull Pub in Painted Post

1/7, 1/8, 1/11, 1/12 – Corning Bright Dental

1/8 – Three Wishes Restaurant in Bath

1/9 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

1/9 – Finger Lakes Provisions in Corning

1/9 – YMCA in Corning

1/9, 1/10 – Atlas Brick Oven Pizzeria in Corning

1/9, 1/11, 1/12 – Brookdale Assisted Living in Painted Post

1/9 – 1/14 – Corning Federal Credit Union Main Branch

1/10 – Beartown Road Alliance Church in Painted Post

1/11 – Tri-County Family Medicine Administration in Dansville

1/11 – Crystal Lanes in Corning

1/11 – New Image Salon in Corning

1/11 – TGI Friday’s in Big Flats

1/11 – 1/13 – Corning Catering

1/12 – Steuben County Office Building

1/13 – Snap Fitness in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

0 – 9 years: 1

10 – 19 years: 7

20 – 29 years: 11

30 – 39 years: 9

40 – 49 years: 11

50 – 59 years: 10

60 – 69 years: 5

70 – 79 years: 3

80 – 89 years: 2

90 – 99 years: 1

“We are encouraged to have two days of lower case numbers,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Let’s continue to work very hard to make this a new trend for our county.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.