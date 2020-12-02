Steuben County reports COVID-19 death at Harriett Taylor, 27 new cases in the county

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An 82-year-old male resident of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center has died of COVID-19, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

This latest death is the county’s 102nd, 80 of which have been in nursing or long-term care facilities. Taylor Health has had 11 COVID-19 deaths reported by Steuben County, the last being reported in April.

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported that 27 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,936 confirmed cases, 300 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Bath (3)

· Town of Bradford

· Town of Caton

· Town of Erwin (4)

· Town of Hornby

· Town of Hornellsville

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Woodhull (4)

· Village of Addison

· Village of Bath (4)

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of North Hornell

· Village of South Corning

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Three individuals are contacts to previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals had contact with positives from other counties

· One individual is an employee of Corning Center

· Two individuals are employees of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center and/or Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

· One individual is an employee of the UR Medicine Neurology Office in Big Flats

· One individual is an employee of DOT in Bath

· One individual is an employee of the Finger Lakes DDSO

· One individual is an employee of Horseheads High School

· One individual is an employee of Addison High School

· One individual is a student of Jasper-Troupsburg High School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/17 -11/20 – Affordable Auto Services in Bath

· 11/24 Morning – Stephanie’s Family Restaurant in Bath

· 11/30 – Bob Evans in Riverside

· 11/30 – Mercury Aircraft, Inc. in Bath

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 1

· 10 – 19 years: 3

· 20 – 29 years: 2

· 30 – 39 years: 6

· 40 – 49 years: 7

· 50 – 59 years: 3

· 60 – 69 years: 3

· 70 – 79 years: 2

“We continue to see the trend of workplaces lending to COVID-19 spread and contacts,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Remember, even if you work with the same people, prevention strategies must not lapse. Maintain distance among coworkers, wear masks, and be extra mindful during lunch and while on breaks.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.