Steuben County reports COVID-19 death, more than 100 new cases

BATH. N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has reported its 162nd COVID-19 death, an 81-year-old female resident of the Town of Wheeler.

“Today, we mark a sad moment in our county with the passing of another resident due to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “While case counts have stabilized in the past week, COVID remains a serious threat to our community which can be combated with common sense public health strategies.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department has also reported 111 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 and one has been deemed positive since Friday’s update. This brings the total to 5,144 confirmed cases and five total deemed positive, 340 of which are currently active.

New York State guidelines state that school students and staff must be deemed positive after 48 hours if they are symptomatic and do not either get tested or receive an alternative diagnosis from their healthcare provider. Steuben County has extended the 48 hours to five days to allow for appropriate follow through with healthcare providers.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (7)

· City of Hornell (9)

· Town of Avoca (6)

· Town of Bath (7)

· Town of Bradford (4)

· Town of Campbell (5)

· Town of Canisteo

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton

· Town of Corning (9)

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Erwin (9)

· Town of Fremont (2)

· Town of Greenwood (2)

· Town of Hartsville

· Town of Hornby (9)

· Town of Hornellsville (2)

· Town of Jasper (3)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Prattsburgh (2)

· Town of Pulteney

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Troupsburg (3)

· Town of Wayland (2)

· Town of Wayne

· Town of West Union

· Town of Wheeler (4)

· Village of Avoca (3)

· Village of Bath (6)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of Cohocton

· Village of Painted Post (3)

· Village of Savona

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 39 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· One individual is an employee of Steuben Center

· One individual is an employee of the Bath VA

· Three individuals are employees of local home health agencies

· Three individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at Big Flats and Erwin

· Eight individuals are associated with the following schools: All Saint’s Academy, Arkport Central, Avoca Central, BOCES Bush Campus, Hammondsport High School, Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary, Wayland Elementary, Winfield Street School

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 1/16 – 1/18 – Courtyard by Marriott in Horseheads

· 1/19 – Chili’s in Big Flats

· 1/19, 1/21 – Empire Livestock in Bath

· 1/21, 1/22, 1/25 – Home Depot in Painted Post

· 1/21, 1/26, 1/28 – Maple City Physical Therapy in Hornell

· 1/21, 1/27 – Avoca Water Plant

· 1/21, 1/27, 1/28 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

· 1/22 – Taco Bell in Bath

· 1/22, 1/23, 1/25, 1/26 – NYSDOT in Kanona

· 1/23, 1/24, 1/26, 1/28 – Great American Cookie Company at Arnot Mall

· 1/23 – All Saint’s Parish in Corning

· 1/23 – 1/25 – Bath Police Department

· 1/24 – First United Methodist Church of Canisteo

· 1/24 – Fremont Fire Department

· 1/25 – Studio Arts Building in Fremont

· 1/25 – Southern Tier Hearing Services

· 1/25, 1/26 – GNC in Hornell

· 1/25, 1/26 – Corning Museum of Glass

· 1/25, 1/26 – Lakeview Apartments in Bath

· 1/25, 1/26 – PaneLogic in Corning

· 1/25 – 1/28 – Bombardier Transportation in Bath

· 1/25 – 1/28 – Chemung Canal Trust Company in Bath

· 1/25 – 1/28 – Alstom in Hornell

· 1/25 – 1/29 – Superior Walls in Lima

· 1/25 – 1/29 – Phoenix Wellness and Rejuvenation Center in Bath

· 1/26 – Project Iron in Kanona

· 1/26, 1/27 – Planet Fitness in Big Flats

· 1/26 – 1/29 – Nails Plus in Bath

· 1/27 – 1/29 – City of Hornell Department of Public Works

· 1/27 – 1/29 – Town of Campbell Highway Department

· 1/27 – 1/29 – IBEW Local 139 in Elmira

· 1/28 – Upstate Cheese in Campbell

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 7

· 10 – 19 years: 16

· 20 – 29 years: 14

· 30 – 39 years: 16

· 40 – 49 years: 15

· 50 – 59 years: 19

· 60 – 69 years: 11

· 70 – 79 years: 12

· 80 – 89 years: 2

“A portion of our new cases over the weekend were multiple household members testing positive at the same time after one or more gathered with others for some type of celebration,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “With the cold weather and people gathering indoors, please remember the importance of limiting social gatherings, especially if someone in the group has either been exposed recently or has some symptoms. Symptoms can range from very mild to severe, so be mindful of those first signs of possible illness.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.